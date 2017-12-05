20 years of world heritage

WILLEMSTAD - It is 20 years ago that Curacao was placed on the World Heritage List of UNESCO. According to Minister Zita Jesus-Leito, UNESCO is still satisfied with the way in which Curaçao deals with its monumental buildings.

The government and agencies are working hard to keep it that way, says the Minister of Public Works. She points out that a lot of attention will be paid in the coming period to give historic buildings a proper use. The other project is the alley area in Otrobanda, part of which is owned by FKP, another of Monument Care.

When Willemstad was just on the UNESCO list, the 'vijf gezinnen' burned down in Scharloo. West End disappeared from Brionplein, a monument burned down on the Rouvilleweg and even the monumental view of the Handelskade, almost the calling card of Curacao, has lost its historic value. Yet these were no reasons to remove Curacao from the list, says Carolina Manuel of the Ministry of Public Works. Willemstad is still doing very well on the UNESCO list.