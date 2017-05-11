25 years in prison for Burney ‘Nini’ Fonseca

WILLEMSTAD – 25 years behind bars for the mediator in the assassination of the Pueblo Soberano front man Helmin Magno Wiels. Wies was murdered on May 5, 2013. The Court of First Instance for criminal cases sentenced Burney ‘Nini’ Fonseca, who acted as a mediator between the intellectual authors and the executors of the murder. This case is better known as Maximus.

The court has agreed with all the charges which the Public Prosecutor has previously proposed. Nini would be the one who received the money for the murder of Helmin Wiels and further distributed to the assassins for committing the act at Marie Pampoen's beach in Willemstad.

In this case, the Public Prosecution in Curaçao received assistance from an unexpected corner, namely Mr Elvis Kuwas, alias "Monster", the now-convicted murderer. Kuwas came unexpectedly under heavy security from the Netherlands to Curaçao to personally stand as a witness against Fonseca. His statement and other pieces of evidence have presumably led to this verdict today.