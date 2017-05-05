33 percent of the workforce does not feel safe in the workplace

WILLEMSTAD - A survey conducted by the independent organization About Workplace Harassment (AHW) shows that 33 percent of the workforce on Curaçao is a victim of monthly, weekly or daily physical sexual harassment at the workplace.

In a working population of 75,000 people, this means almost 25,000 men and women who do not feel safe in the workplace. By comparing the various surveys worldwide, Curaçao scores above average in terms of victims of nonverbal, verbal and physical intimidation.

Aruba is 4 percent higher. In Europe, the percentages are between 8 and 27 percent. In the United States it is 31 percent and in Singapore 54 percent.