750 guilders fine for illegal taxi driver

WILLEMSTAD - An illegal taxi driver must pay 750 guilders fine. The man transported passengers late at in the evening but did not have a license for this.

He also did not have insurance which causes a significant risk to passengers in the event of an accident. Because the driver had a blank criminal record, the Public Prosecutor demanded him to pay a fine of 750 guilders, of which 500 were conditional.

The judge did not agree with the Prosecution and sentenced the man to the full 750 guilders fine and two years’ probation.