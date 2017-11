WILLEMSTAD - The public transportation company ABC will adjust its timetable. From January 2, new departure times apply at the bus stations in Punda and Otrobanda.

Especially in peak times, the company will operate its schedule with more buses. The first departures are at 6 o'clock in the morning and drive non-stop until 6 o'clock in the evening. The bus company has published a booklet with the departure times of all buses.