WILLEMSTAD - A repetition threatens for the 15 trade unions. Again it is quiet and people are staying away.

The unions had called on refinery employees to shut the operations down and also the hospital staff to join but that did not happen.

During an interview on television, the chairman of the BTG union, Frensley Sille called for all the demonstrators to meet at Mari Pampoen. He declared that he will not stop until all the demands have been met.