Airport community spreads ‘X-Mas Joy’ through foodbasket-project and X-mas presents for kids

WILLEMSTAD – For the past few weeks employees in each department of Curaçao Airport Partners joined forces for the ‘Aktivando Sonrisa’-project (translation: activating a smile) and have been collecting primary food and goods in order to make several families happy with foodbasket-gifts. This Christmas week the social team of CAP, on behalf of all their colleagues, delivered the foodbaskets to the families through churches and social institutions.

Another year-end tradition of Curaçao Airport Partners dedicated to the children of Curaçao is the ‘Children’s Christmas gift’ project. This year the 'Santa's Little Helpers' of CAP prepared 545 presents for children and youngsters and visited various organizations and institutions that had indicated their need.