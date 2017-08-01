Annual Academic Symposium of Avalon University School of Medicine
WILLEMSTAD - Avalon University School of Medicine, Curacao successfully conducted Annual Academic Symposium of Avalon (AASA) 2107 on Saturday, July 29 at Hilton hotel, Curaçao. World renowned lecturers including faculty of Avalon University School of Medicine and Physicians on the island and students have presented the different topics of "Heart failure". All medical students, faculty, and physicians on the island attended this event. Young budding doctors and students of Avalon presented their six abstracts which are of their research interest. Students, faculty, and physicians enjoyed the excellent presentations and everyone welcomed this event as this can provide a great platform for sharing knowledge and scientific discussions. AASA organizing committee organized this wonderful event.
Topics presented are
- Pathophysiology of the heart failure- Dr. Balaramiah (Professor of Clinical skills and Pathology at Avalon School of Medicine)
- Congenital heart diseases- Mr. Abraham Ratna (Anatomist and current Ph.D. student)
- Infections causing Myocarditis and Cardiomyopathy leading to heart failure - Dr. Rao (Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Avalon School of Medicine )
- Heart Diseases in Pregnancy-Dr. Charles Edwards (OBGYN)
- Current developments in the management of heart failure - Dr. Liqui Lung- Cardiologist
- Drugs in the Heart Failure- Dr. Tarig (Assistant Professor of Clinical skills at Avalon School of Medicine)
Six abstracts presented by students
- GATA6 mutation and Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD): The Tell-Tale Heart - Ms.Shilpa Kommineni Chinnapa Reddy, Ms.Jennifer Onyinye Onyemaenu & Ms. Peace Deborah Tirnom Jock
- Medical Advances in the Trans catheterizational Treatment of Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) in Preterm Neonates - Ms.Abida Sayed, & Ms.Preethi Annam
- Exploring the prospect of RSV vaccine for infants with cardiovascular disease through gene modification - Mr. Jesse Lee Ramey
- Stem Cell therapy for Congestive Heart Failure. Mr.Chetan Rao, Mr. Oluwatosin Oluwateniola Oyadiran, Mr. Yesho Rajath & Ms.Tanzila Shahzadi
- Quality Assessment of the brands of Glibenclamide in community pharmacies, Ms.Oluwatosin Oluwateniola Oyadiran & Mr.Reddy Vinay Kumar
- Laser Eye Surgery for Refractive Errors - Mr. Samuel Khrapov