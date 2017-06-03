Anthon Casperson new Director SEHOS

WILLEMSTAD - The former director of Aqualectra, Anthon Casperson, is the new general director of the St. Elisabeth Hospital (SEHOS). He is the successor to Frank Poen and was introduced on June 1.

The appointment has not yet been officially announced. The staff of the hospital will be further informed this Monday.

Casperson is awaiting a tough task. He will be responsible for the reorganization of the SEHOS and the transition to the Hospital Nobo Otrobanda (new hospital). Frank Poen took off earlier than planned. He had signed a three-year contract last year April. April this year, there were reports that the Supervisory Board of the hospital was talking about his performance as director. He then went on vacation and officially resigned on June 1.