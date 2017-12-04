Aqualectra launches tender solar energy project

Curaçao’s power utility seeks developers for a 10-15 MW solar park.

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao’s power utility company Aqualectra has issued a tender for the construction of a solar project with a capacity of 10 MW to 15 MW.

The company said that the project will consist of rooftop systems installed on commercial buildings spread across the island. The installations will deliver power to Aqualectra’s grid under a long-term PPA. Interested developers must send their request for prequalification by December 16.