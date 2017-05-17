Aqualectra warns about issues with electricity supply

WILLEMSTAD - Aqualectra warns that there are issues with their electricity supply. The utility company has problems with three turbines.

One of them was irreparably damaged and needs to be replaced. The other two have been out of order for weeks now.

Without these three machines, Aqualectra has no spare capacity if extra electricity is needed. This situation is likely to last for about a month. It will take that long to fix one of the turbines.