As of July 1, 2017, new “Directive Relational Violence” will apply

WILLEMSTAD - The "Directive Relational Violence" is as of July 1, 2017 in force for Curaçao, Saint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. This directive replaces the "Violence within the relational atmosphere of Curaçao" from 2006 and the "domestic violence and honor-related violence of the Netherlands" (2010A010). The instruction is conform Article 5 paragraph 4 of the Public Prosecutor's Office issued by the Attorney-General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba.

The term "relational violence" makes it clear that violence does not occur only within a home. It is about violence committed by someone within the family or amorous relationship of the victim, regardless of the place where violence is committed.

The purpose of this directive is to achieve uniformity and to make more effective and efficient action by the police and the Public Prosecutor in response to relational violence. When combating relational violence, it is very important to prevent recurrence. Assistance to the victim and victim should be used as early as possible.

Relational violence is one of the priorities of the Public Prosecutor's Office in 2017. Violence within the relational atmosphere is a problem which unfortunately occurs on a large scale, but remains invisible. The Public Prosecutor wants to protect this vulnerable group of victims.

This instruction lays down rules on the detection and prosecution of relational violence. In addition, boundary conditions are formulated for the fulfillment of local cooperation between the police and the Public Prosecutor and other partners such as the Probation Office (Reclassering) on Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The OM realizes that the directive on Sint Maarten initially has limited employability because ‘victim aid’ (Slachtofferhulp) is in the process of being established. For this reason, the Public Prosecutor's Office is pleased to see that victim aid is soon received on Sint Maarten and is happy to assist.

Learn how to report relational violence or sign up and / or discuss it, see our website http://www.openbaarministerie.org/nl/ppg/richtlijnen