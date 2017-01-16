Athlete climbs St. Christoffel 15 times

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao athlete Randhy Cuevas broke his own record climbing the highest point on the island. Cuevas climbed St. Christoffel 15 times in just one day. “We climbed once a few weeks ago and that was more than enough,” said a tourist we spoke to about Cuevas.

Cuevas did this in connection with the Climb for the Roses organized by Ride for the Roses Curaçao. This year they will celebrate their 13th anniversary.

Randy started at midnight on Sunday and by 3 in the afternoon he decided to stop. With this 15 times, Cuevas has been on the top of St. Christoffel 4,008 times. That is amazing.

Congratulations to Randhy Cuevas and hopefully we will hear more from this top athlete.

