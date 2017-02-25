Auction Insel Air Aruba postponed

ORANJESTAD, WILLEMSTAD - The auction of the inventory of InselAir by the Tax Department Aruba (DIMP) has been postponed, at least for the time being. This is according to a report from the Aruban news media NoticiaCla.

The Tax Directorate had seized bank accounts and property of InselAir because of a hefty tax debt. The amount has not been officially announced, but it is, according to sources, between 2 and 2.5 million guilders.

The auction of the inventory, including company cars and computers, was scheduled for last Friday and next Tuesday and Wednesday. A bailout plan of the airline is the reason why the auction has been postponed. The director of DIMP Luenne Gomez-Pieters has, moreover, denied that the tax office is also responsible for the grounding of the MD aircraft of the airline.

That was suggested by the airline in a recent press release. But Gomez-Pieters emphasized that the process of keeping the aircraft on the ground is the responsibility of the civil aviation authority.