Bank account Plaza Hotel empty

WILLEMSTAD - There is not much to get from the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Punda. According to the curator Valerie Maria there is no money in the bank account.

Both companies, the hotel and the casino, were declared bankrupt on July 7 this year, Maria is trying to get an idea what the picture of the financial situation is at the moment. The curator has asked the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) to pay out the severance pay to the 56 employees. The SVB can claim that amount in the bankruptcy proceedings.

Tomorrow at 10 am the property will be auctioned. The starting price is 9 million dollars. The inventory will be auctioned on July 26. With the proceedings of both auctions, the parties hope to be able to receive part of the amount owed by the Plaza Hotel & Casino.