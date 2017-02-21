Bon Bini Supermarket cheapest for carnival

WILLEMSTAD – If you are going to enjoy carnival this year, you are better off to do your shopping at Bon Bini Supermarket at Brievengat. This is according to the Consumers’ Association.

The association studied nearly 160 different products in 15 stores on the island. Mineral water, juice, lemonade, beer, whisky, rum, wine and chips, but also napkins and plastic cups and plates were compared in terms of price. Mangusa Hypermarket and Mangusa at Rio Canario follow as second and third cheapest of the island.