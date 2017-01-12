CBS presents the Curaçao Environmental Statistics Compendium 2015 (document)

WILLEMSTAD - The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has collected statistics about the Curaçao environment and surroundings. The data show an alarming picture of the air quality on the island.

Two-thirds is the result of the oil refinery activities and one-third the generation of fossil fuels at the Dokweg plant near Schottegat. This is the reason why there are much carcinogenic particulates and sulfur dioxide in the in the air in Curaçao.

According to the report it is 10 times more than the permitted levels of the World Health Organization. CBS says that these quantities represent a serious threat to thousands of people in the region and in the vicinity of the Isla refinery.

Click on the link below to download the report.

Publication_Curaçao_Environmental_Statistics_Compendium_2015