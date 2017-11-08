Celebrating the listing of KQGJ: The third listing of a Chinese holding entity on the DCSX

WILLEMSTAD - "Last November 1 we held another special DCSX listing celebration at our listing ceremonies venue at the Amidos Lighthouse offices of Amazia. At our mentioned listing celebration venue our guests from China from Kuo Qi International Holding Group Co., Ltd. and representatives of our exchange celebrated the already third listing of a holding company of a Chinese operating company: KQGJ.

Another unique moment. It goes without saying that we see a large potential pool of listings from companies out of China and the Far East. No beginning is ever easy, but with this already third Chinese listing we have taken another important step in executing our mission which is: bring companies and investors from all over the world together, including yes those from China ”, stated a Mr. René Römer, Managing Director / CEO of the DCSX.

The event was opened by Mr. Römer who briefly explained the specific case: the Listing Advisor (which is the professional advisor that brings a company to the exchange) is Shanghai Chucheng Capital Management (headed by Managing Director Mr. Li Houhai), and the company that is listed on the DCSX Kuo Qi International Holding Group Co., Ltd (headed by Chairman of the Board Mr. Gu Huanyu). The company's operating company in China is Wuxi Kuo Qi Network Technology Co., Ltd. which is based in the Wuxi, Jiangsu Province，China and is the operating entity with an e-commerce platform for a wide variety of products.

The company Wuxi Kuo Qi Network Technology Co., Ltd. has both a computer web version of the network mall and also has a mobile e-commerce platform. The company is committed to the network mall to create a large number of “cooperative businesses“, large deal flow, loyal consumers and to integrate other, well-known e-commerce sales platforms.

Present was also Minister of Finance Mr. Kenneth Gijsbertha who addressed the ones present on behalf of the Curacao Government, thanking the Chinese guests for the confidence in our country and the DCSX and reiterated that while Curacao is small we can together with serious business partners do really great things.

Before the Minister directed himself to the guests, Mr. Derk Scheltema, President of the Board of the DCSX also had a few warm welcome words (partly in Mandarin) for our guests.

Finally to officially seal the listing the “bell was rung” in Chinese tradition by hitting a gong after which the guests enjoyed a cocktail and snacks.