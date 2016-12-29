Central Bank board to meet next month
WILLEMSTAD - The Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten will meet next month to make a decision on the future of Bank President Emsley Tromp.
St. Maarten Finance Minister Richard Gibson said Wednesday he and his counterpart minister in Curaçao agreed to the suspension, but when the decision was sent to the Governors of the two countries in the Dutch Kingdom they declined to sign saying the recommendation must come from the Supervisory Board of CBCS.
Tromp is currently on vacation.