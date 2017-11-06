Central Bank: Warning notice Mr. Marvin Sambo and associates on illegally offering investment opportunities

WILLEMSTAD - This Warning contains the names of entities/persons and/or associates brought to the attention of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (hereafter also: CBCS/Central Bank) through some form of notice, inquiry or complaint. If these entities and/or associates are operating in or out of Curaçao or Sint Maarten, they may be violating provisions of the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Investment Institutions and Administrators (N.G. 2002, no. 137)1 thereby affecting the integrity of the financial sector.

A cumulative list of entities on previous Warning Circulars, Notices or Advisories is available on CBCS’s website at http://centralbank.cw/warning-notices.

Case Description

The Central Bank warns to not engage in any investment opportunities with Mr. Marvin Sambo and/or his associates, since aforementioned persons have been operating in violation of the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Investment Institutions and Administrators (N.G. 2002, no. 137) (“NOSIIA”), and do not have the required authorization from the Bank under the NOSIIA.