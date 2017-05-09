Centrum Supermarket caught selling expired meat

WILLEMSTAD – The popular supermarket Centrum is now the center of attention after an inspection from the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO). Authorities have discovered that the supermarket is selling a large number of expired frozen products.

Some of these products don’t even have a date on them. Remarkably, the problems were limited to one freezer. The rest of the products in the supermarket were ok.

Centrum has to remove all these expire products from the stores.

The authorities have indicated that they will continue with these unannounced inspections.