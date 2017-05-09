Published On: Tue, May 9th, 2017

Centrum Supermarket caught selling expired meat

CentrumWILLEMSTAD – The popular supermarket Centrum is now the center of attention after an inspection from the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO). Authorities have discovered that the supermarketCentrum1 is selling a large number of expired frozen products.

Some of these products don’t even have a date on them. Remarkably, the problems were limited to one freezer. The rest of the products in the supermarket were ok.

Centrum has to remove all these expire products from the stores.

Centrum2The authorities have indicated that they will continue with these unannounced inspections.

