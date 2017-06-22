Certificate of Excellence for Powerboat Caribbean

WILLEMSTAD - TripAdvisor announced recently that Powerboat Caribbean has received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

"Powerboat Caribbean is extremely grateful that so many customers have recognized us and awarded us the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2017. Customer experience is our main core of business and we continuously seek to enhance that. We are thrilled to have been awarded for it,” said Tamara Blonk, founder and managing director of the company.

According to Tamara their commitment to their customers goes a long way and they are always looking for ways to make their experience better.

Photo credit: TripAdvisor