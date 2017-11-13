CHATA Board elects new Chairman

Mr. Edward Suares elected as the new Chairman of CHATA

WILLEMSTAD - Announcement: Mr. Edward Suares, General Manager of the Lions Dive Beach Resort takes on a new role and responsibility as the Chairman of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association. After the elections for the interim board members the board of CHATA is complete again and elected a new Chairman to move forward with the association until the official 2018 Board elections. For the past few months the Vice Chairman of CHATA, Mr. Omar v/d Dijs took on the role of Chairman of association.

"The Board and Membership is thankful for Vice Chairman, Omar v/d Dijs ’s leadership over the past months as the acting Chairman of CHATA and wishes Mr. Edward Suares all the best in his new role in leading the association.

In his first words as the new Chairman of CHATA Mr. Edward Suares states that "I am taking on this responsibility in a time of difficultly for the tourism industry of Curaçao, it will not be an easy task but I am ready and willing to take on this challenge. Tourism growth is on all of our member’s agenda and that is exactly what I will be focusing on. I have also looked at the projects and priorities of the past CHATA Chairman and board which I will continue to embrace and execute. First priorities include an evaluation of where we stand today and our next steps in regards to important matters such as the execution of the Tourism Master Plan, MOU, restructuring of the CTDF Board and appointment of leadership (CEO) for the tourism board.

CHATA Board will continue its dialogue in the coming weeks with the aim to achieve the CHATA priorities for the current year and prepare its plans for 2018.