Cheaper gasoline next year

WILLEMSTAD – The New Year will begin on a positive note, especially for the wallets. Gasoline will be cheaper at the gas stations. On Tuesday, January 3, the price per liter of gasoline will drop to 1.52 guilders. The current price is 1.59 guilders.

Diesel will also be cheaper. The price for a liter of diesel will decrease by five cents. Diesel drivers, starting Tuesday, will pay a little less than a guilder, 99 cents per liter.

The price for a large and small gas cylinder remains the same; 40 and 8 guilders respectively. The decline in gasoline and diesel prices is due to a decrease in the purchase price.

Starting next year, customers will pay more for water and electricity. Electricity will go up by more than two cents per kilowatt-hour. Water per cubic meter will be about twelve cents more expensive.