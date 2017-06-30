Chinese restaurant cooks with rain water

WILLEMSTAD - The owner of Toko Hong Ling located on the Rondeklip road quickly closed his store when the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Economic Development knocked on his door. He did this because he knew he was in trouble.

Once inside it turned out to be a disaster. The laundry, bar annex restaurant cooked their food with rain water. There was also spoiled food in the water reservoir. The owner had no license to operate the restaurant.

He also filled small bottles of whisky from big bottles to earn more money.

The restaurant remains closed for the time being.