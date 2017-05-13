CIFA launches campaign to eliminate hunger amongst schoolchildren

WILLEMSTAD - On May 11th, a pilot project was launched, which is part of the campaign to eliminate hunger amongst schoolchildren in Curacao. The purpose of the campaign "Tur Mucha Mester Kome" is to ensure that there are no children who go to school hungry in the morning. The campaign entails that all children get to eat a balanced meal three times a day, that include all the vitamins and minerals needed for the healthy development of the child.

To enable this project, the Curaçao International Financial Association (CIFA) has taken the initiative to provide first aid as part of their social responsibility program and founded the foundation ‘Tur Mucha Mester Kome’. CIFA hopes that others will also jump in to ensure the continuity of this project, which started at the VSO - ZMLK Marieta Alberto school yesterday. At this school, there are twelve children who need additional meals. The Lions Club ensures that these children receive breakfast every day, but the children are not insured of a balanced meal in the afternoon and evening.

Donations are required for this project; both from the private sector and from the whole community. For example, there is the possibility of adopting a child, a class or even a whole school. A website will be launched shortly with all relevant information about this project and how people can contribute.

The Tur Mucha Mester Kome Foundation works closely with psychologists who help the parent / guardian / family to remedy the situation at home. There are also experienced advisors who can advise the family at different levels. The foundation also works with the school boards, guidance councelors and churches; all of which will make an inventory of the number of children eating less than three times a day, and that are suffering from hunger. The idea is to organize lectures at neighborhood centers in the future to inform the community about this topic.

With this project, the foundation hopes that the private sector, the government and the entire Curaçao community will join forces to help our children and thus be a part of the SOLUTION!

Photo: Yùfrou Su (Su Blessed), Eugène Rhuggenaath, Marilyn Alcalá-Wallé, Anuschka Cova-Martens, Hensley Koeiman