CMU Mobile Health Clinic 11-11-2017

WILLEMSTAD - This coming Saturday November 11th, 2017 the students of Caribbean Medical University (CMU) will be organizing the next CMU Mobile Health Clinic at the Zuikertuin Mall. The time will be from 10:00AM to 2:00PM. During the Health Clinic, all persons who so desire can have their blood pressure taken, their blood sugar levels checked (diabetes screening) and their BMI (body mass index) determined. BMI is one of the factors that can cause overweight and the phenomenon of “obesitas” which is a problem worldwide. The results are discussed with each volunteer right away and additional information about diabetes and possible heart diseases due to a.o. high blood pressure is explained to the participant. If needed, participants are encouraged to visit their doctor for additional consultation.

The purpose of these trainings is to increase the awareness of the health of our community by accentuating the importance of three of the most important causes of illness on the island, being high blood pressure, overweight and diabetes. At the same time, it provides an opportunity for the students to practice a few simple medical procedures.