Coast Guard arrests 20 undocumented migrants

WILLEMSTAD - The Caribbean Coastguard intercepted a vessel this morning with twenty undocumented migrants south of Curaçao. The radar operator of the Rescue and Coordination Center discovered a suspicious ship south of Bullenbaai early this morning

The Dash-8 maritime patrol aircraft was sent to the indicated location. Several people were spotted on the boat. A Super-RHIB of the coast guard support center Curaçao was then dispatched immediately.

About a mile southwest of Rif St. Marie, the Coast Guard officers boarded the boat. The boat was then taken to the support station in Parera. The twenty people on board, twelve (12) men and eight (8) women, all of Venezuelan nationality, were detained and handed over to the police. The yola boat has been confiscated. The case is under investigation.