Come learn about mosquito-borne diseases to help protect your families

WILLEMSTAD - Nature is telling us that the rainy season is around the corner and almost everyone has forgotten about mosquitos and mosquito-borne diseases, except for the U.S. Consulate General Curacao, the National Laboratory (ADC), and the Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN).

The U.S. Consulate, ADC, and the Ministry of GMN are inviting you and your families to join medical specialists from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta who will give a presentation about mosquito-borne viruses in the Wayaká room of the World Trade Center on Thursday, November 16, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Mosquito-borne diseases are those spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Diseases that are spread to people by mosquitoes include Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue, malaria, encephalitis (brain infection), yellow fever, meningitis (brain and spinal cord inflammation), Guillain-Barre syndrome, and a birth defect called microcephaly.

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent infections, people can take measures to protect themselves. Nearly everyone is sensitive to mosquito bites. But for those with severe allergies, the consequences can be more than just annoying: they can be long term, serious, and even lifethreatening. An outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases can even have a negative impact on tourism and the economy.

This event is organized to inform the people of Curacao about: - the types of mosquito-borne diseases; - the risks of mosquito bites; - what lies ahead; - the Curacao government’s efforts to prevent, preempt, protect, and eradicate; - what do to when infected and how you can protect your family.

So, please attend and participate: Learn what you can do to prevent the mosquito-borne viruses. Drinks and snacks are included and the first two hundred attendees will receive a Free Gift! November 16, 6:00-8:00 pm . . . DON’T MISS IT!