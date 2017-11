WILLEMSTAD - On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Dutch Red Cross, the Central Bank has minted a silver commemorative coin of 5 guilders.

The divisions Curaçao and Sint Maarten fall under the Dutch Red Cross. The coin is made of silver and 400 copies have been minted.

Those who are interested in purchasing this coin can do so at the offices of the Central Bank in Scharloo, Willemstad. The purchase price is 107 guilders and 50 cents.