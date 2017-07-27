Concerned citizens want humanitarian approach illegal Venezuelans

WILLEMSTAD - A group of concerned citizens wants the government to assist Venezuelans if they make their illegal crossing to Curaçao.

Neighboring countries take Venezuelan refugees and help them with visas and work permits but Curaçao sends them back without any papers or assistance.

According to the concerned citizens, there is a much larger group of refugees who do enter illegally and find their way into society without the government’s knowledge. The angry and concerned citizens are now asking the Curaçao government for assistance.