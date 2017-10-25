Consular Corps celebrated 72nd anniversary United Nations

WILLEMSTAD - The Consular Corps of Curaçao organized a lunch to celebrate the 72nd Anniversary of the United Nations at La Belle Alliance, Avila Beach Hotel on Tuesday 24th October 2017.

Speeches were held by Prime Minister, Mr. Eugene Rhuggenaath, and the Dean of the Consular Corps of Curaçao, Karel Frielink.

During the lunch the yearly Consular Corps of Curaçao Speech Contest took place. Three finalists from schools in Curaçao have delivered their speech: Kyara Oliemuller, Britney Hooi and Aron Kibbelaar.

The Prime Minister, Mr. Eugene Rhuggenaath, was chairing the jury, which also consisted of the US Consul General to Curaçao, Mrs. Margaret Hawthorne, and the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Belgium, Mr. Jan van Belleghem.

All three students delivered excellent speeches. But the winner is Britney Hooi. She received a check for the amount of NAf 750. This prize is generously sponsored by BZSE Attorneys at Law Curaçao. But in addition, she is invited by the Prime Minister to join him for a lunch to further discuss her ideas.

Photo credit: Paul Pradin