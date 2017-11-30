Court of Audit continues its litigation against UTS

WILLEMSTAD - The Court of Audit may proceed with its lawsuit against the telecommunication company UTS. The Rhuggenaath government gave the green light.

Remarkable, because previously the cabinet withdrew the cassation appeal. UTS does not want to cooperate with an audit. They public company filed a lawsuit and won. The Court indicated that the Court of Audit did not have the authority to audit public companies.

The Supreme Court must now make a decision.