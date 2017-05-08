CPA signs LOI with Air Sea Port

WILLEMSTAD – For the development of the Valentijns bay area in Schottegat, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Air Sea Port (ASP). In this LOI, the parties discuss the development of the mentioned area which is about nine thousand square meters.

Before the start of the project, ASP will prepare some researches that are necessary for the development of the area.

ASP is an international investment and development company specializing in the maritime industry. They develop infrastructures such as quays, berths, and jetties. On the real estate side, the company develops commercial spaces and terrain.

ASP currently owns and operates 2 Port business parks and facilities in the Dutch Caribbean. ASP also conducts projects for third parties.

Their clients include among others: port authorities, shipping companies, dredging companies, ship building and repair yards.

This LOI is part of CPA’s vision to continue developing the harbor with services that add value to everything the port has to offer.