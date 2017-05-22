Creditors meeting InselAir suspended

WILLEMSTAD - The creditors meeting of the provisionally deferred payments of InselAir International has been suspended until the end of August.

This has been decided by the Judge last Friday. This meeting would actually take place on June 9th, but the court-appointed curator, Rogier van den Heuvel, has indicated that he wants more clarity in the interests of creditors.

According to Van den Heuvel, it is important to know what will happen with InselAir International's business plan (the new management has recently drawn up a business plan after the stabilization plan was first implemented). But the curator also wants to know what the state is of the negotiations about a possible cooperation with another airline and the financing of operation costs.

On 14 March, the private airline company InselAir was granted a moratorium in Curaçao. Then it was decided that the creditors' meeting would be held on June 9. The creditors meeting will now be held on Friday August 25 at 14.30 in the Court of Justice, on the Wilhelminaplein.