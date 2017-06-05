Crew Zr. Ms. Van Amstel helps to clean up oil spill in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Over seventy crew members of Zr.Ms. Van Amstel helped clean up the oil spill on the north coast of Curaçao last Saturday. At Wacawa, Boca Ascension and in St. Joris Bay, various teams of the Royal Navy M-frigate have been working to clean oil tar.

Zr.Ms. Van Amstel is the station ship of Defense in the Caribbean and is currently docked in the port of Willemstad.

Armed with garbage bags, rakes, and shovels and fitted with special footwear and gloves, the men and women of Zr.Ms. From Amstel got down to the dirty work. “You do not see the oil tar right away, but the marine professionals begin to find them everywhere in Boca Ascension. Stuck on litter or seaweed, smeared on a rock or already deep in the sand. Many waste bags are filled with contaminated material. It is hard working in the tropical heat and in the burning sun.

The Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean has been asked for help by the Maritime Authority of Curaçao this time. The crew of the frigate worked in conjunction with local nature management organizations such as the Unique Curaçao Foundation and Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao.

The oil is probably derived from an oil refinery in Trinidad, where an oil tank leaked last month. Earlier, oil residues have also been found in Bonaire, Klein Curaçao and Aruba. Also there, the staff of the Department of Defense in the Caribbean have helped to clean up the pollution.

Photo credit: Renske Pin