WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has not signed a contract with the Über taxi service. This was reported by the CRB on its official Facebook page.

Last weekend there was a huge unrest among taxi drivers after mention was made of an advertisement of Über Curaçao with a CTB logo. For more than a year, taxi drivers have been trying to tackle illegal taxi transport by mainly hotel and bus drivers, but so far in vain.