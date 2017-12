WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao can fully run on sea energy. That is what Remi Blokker says of the energy company Bluerise, set up by the Technical University in Delft.

But first, his company will start a deep-sea cooling project on the island. It must produce 500 kilowatts in 2019. Good for 3000 houses. The technique is expensive, but connecting to this system is relatively cheap.