Curaçao Ports Authority successfully retains its ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications

WILLEMSTAD - On November 10 and 13, Lloyd's carried out a successful audit at Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) and its subsidiaries, Curaçao Pilots Organization (CPO) and Kompania di Tou Korsou (KTK), on the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 standards. This re-evaluation audit is conducted twice a year in order to guarantee that the companies are in compliance with both ISO standards.

Successfully passing the audits is a confirmation of the efforts and dedication of the employees to customer service and the environment.