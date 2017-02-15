Curaçao stuns in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017

Southern Dutch Caribbean Island Graces the Pages of Iconic Issue

WILLEMSTAD – The colorful ABC island of Curaçao, famed for its picturesque cove-like beaches and shorelines, stunning European architecture, and unique natural beauty, set the stage for this year’s highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017. With an unprecedented reach of over 60 million readers worldwide, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit went back to its beach roots to showcase the world’s most exceptional beaches, and Curaçao’s striking blue waters are prominently featured in the magazine, which hits newsstands, the web and mobile platforms today.

The tiny, yet bustling Southern Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao remains one of the most exceptional islands worldwide, offering endless choices for every kind of traveler. Whether exploring 300 year-old forts and the colorful capital city of Willemstad, sampling delicious cuisine at one of the local markets, or relaxing at one of the island’s 35 beautiful beaches, Curaçao provided no shortage of sensational backdrops for the SI Swimsuit shoot.

“Swimsuit hasn't been to Curaçao in over 30 years!” says MJ Day, Sports Illustrated

Swimsuit Assistant Managing Editor. “Its unique characteristics like the beautiful brightly colored houses in downtown Willemstad set it apart from every other island in the Caribbean. The location really worked for our photographer, Ben Watts, as he loves to shoot in really colorful and vibrant environments…it was a match made in heaven.”

Overlooking the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, Curaçao’s historic and elegant Avila Beach Hotel

welcomed the SI Swimsuit crew and top models Vita Sidorkina, Rose Bertram, Samantha Hoopes, Barbara Palvin and Myla Dalbesio for the 2017 photo shoot. Featuring luxurious accommodations fit for royalty, Avila Beach Hotel’s warm, white sands and expansive stretch of private beach was an ideal home base and setting for the two-week shoot, photographed by veteran photographer, Ben Watts.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is known for selecting the most remarkable destinations worldwide for their shoots, and we are honored to have been chosen for this issue,” said Eugene Rhuggenaath, Curaçao’s Minister of Tourism and Economic Development. “Curaçao is a hidden gem in the Southern Caribbean, and we encourage readers to experience the island’s unparalleled beaches, welcoming locals, eclectic cuisine, rich culture, and authentic heritage for themselves in the near future.”

To celebrate Curaçao’s appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017, travelers can re-create the incredible experience that the models enjoyed on island with Avila’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-themed “Strike a Pose and Get Spoiled” package which includes:

- A 3 night/4 day stay in Avila’s Octagon Deluxe room where the models’ stayed

- A one-hour drive around town in a Rolls Royce, including a makeover and one-hour photo shoot beforehand

- A $100 USD food and beverage credit at Avila’s Blues Bar & Restaurant

- A bottle of champagne upon arrival

- A couple’s massage at the Santai Spa

- A romantic dinner at Avila’s Belle Terrace restaurant, including a bottle of wine

- A private boat excursion provided by Small Field Adventures, including a snorkeling adventure, a private beach picnic for two, and a sunset ride along Curaçao’s beautiful coastline to explore some of the locations photographed during the shoot

Package rates begin at $2,499 USD and are valid through December 22, 2017. Certain blackout dates may apply. To book, visit www.avilabeachotel.com.

