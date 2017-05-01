Curaçao voted strategically

WILLEMSTAD – The election results from October last year have been confirmed in the last election. The group of former Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman are now, with this result, more firm in the saddle. This result clearly indicates that the voter has rejected the attempt by Gerrit Schotte to take power without elections.

In particular, Curaçao has voted strategically. Both on the side of MFK / KdNT and on the side of MAN / PAR.

It turned out really good for the parties that had made integrity and good governance an important issue during this election. They received nearly 10,000 votes more with newcomer PIN of former Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Spatial Planning, Suzanne Camelia-Römer.

The group of 12 has now a minority of 9 Members of Parliament. Gerrit Schotte of MFK did receive 3,000 more votes compared to the elections of October 2016. It is not sure yet why he gained more votes instead of losing but according to several experts, these votes were taken from his allies.