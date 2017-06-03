Curaçao well represented at Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum

WILLEMSTAD - This year several local Tourism Professionals will attend the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) taking place in Miami from June 2nd till June 4th. CHIEF is the premier educational forum for Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals organized by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). Curaçao is affiliated to the CHTA organization through CHATA.

This year, the CEO of CHATA, Mr. Miles Mercera and the Marketing Manager of North America Mr. Andre Rojer will both be speakers at the CHIEF event. CHATA CEO Miles Mercera has been invited to be a panelist on the following subject: “Source your neighborhood: Tourism is everyone’s business”. In this panel Mr. Miles Mercera will have the opportunity to share its experience on how to involve the local community in the tourism sector. CHTA was very impressed with the local campaigns of CHATA “NosTURismo” and “Asina Nò” and how CHATA was able to capture the attention of the community and encourage them to take responsibility for the issues within the sector.

Mr. Andre Rojer, Marketing Manager of North America has been invited by CHTA to be a panelist on the session titled: “The Unseen Trillion Dollar Traveler – the LGBTQ Community”. In this session Mr. Rojer will elaborate on the trends on LGBTQ travel and marketing opportunities.

CHIEF incorporates a variety of educational tracks led by experts from many travel, tourism and hospitality industry segments from over 25 Caribbean nations. In addition to this it features roundtable panels with one-on-one discussions on environmental sustainability, operations, sales and marketing, and technology. The main goal of the forum is to share experiences and best practices of the region with other professionals within the sector in order to positively contribute to the development of the industry.

For more information regarding the CHIEF Forum please visit http://www.chtachief.com or contact CHATA.