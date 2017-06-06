Curaçao’s coast closed for a week

WILLEMSTAD - To stop the increasing Venezuelan refugee flow, the coast of the island is closed this week. That decision was made by the Council of Ministers (RvM) last week.

The Minister of Justice, Quincy Girigorie informed the media about this decision.

Several measures are taken to close the coast. This will intensify cooperation with the Coast Guard and will carry out continuous inspections. Police supervision, including in the city center, will also increase in this context.

Last week, the coast guard arrested 51 Venezuelans near the Fuik area who were trying to enter the island illegally. A week earlier, 29 Venezuelans were arrested in Klein Curaçao. The problem of massive migration from Venezuelans to Curaçao is now more serious than before. Girigorie stated that it is a growing problem and that the situation has a lot of attention from the government.