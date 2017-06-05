Curator to request bankruptcy InselAir Aruba

ORANJESTAD, WILLEMSTAD – According to the Aruban news site NoticiaCla, the curator in charge of InselAir Aruba will ask the judge to declare the airline bankrupt this week. Jeanot de Cuba, who has been appointed by the Court as curator, has submitted a letter to turn the suspension of payment into bankruptcy.

The Court will hear the management of the airline this week and make its decision.

With this act, the curator will do exactly what she said she will do a few weeks ago which is pull the plug on the airline. According to NoticiaCla, the case will be treated in Court this Wednesday.