Curoil adds Trinidad & Tobago to its offshore bunker supply locations

WILLEMSTAD - Curoil announced it has added Trinidad & Tobago to its offshore bunker supply locations. This new location comes in addition to its existing supply operations in Curaçao, Bonaire, and Aruba.

“Here too, clients can count on a wide variety of high-quality energy products, short turnaround times, and excellent service,” says Curoil of the new service.

Curoil has been supplying bunkers for some three decades, and says Curaçao’s location “at the junction of North and South America” has remained a popular destination for ships “thanks to its deep natural harbor, excellent facilities, and location outside of the hurricane belt.”