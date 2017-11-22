Don’t miss the most unique sport event in the Caribbean: CAP’s ‘Run the Runway’!

WILLEMSTAD - For the very first time at Curaçao International Airport; a fun and exciting sports event on the most unique location of the island: the airport runway! Families, young and old, athletes and fun-walkers are all welcome to participate in the once in a lifetime ‘RUN THE RUNWAY’. An amazing experience you can’t miss out on!

Saturday morning, December 2nd 2017, Curaçao International Airport will be the epicenter of an exceptional run and walk event that will take place on the runway of the airport. Curaçao Airport Partners welcomes the entire community of Curaçao for a fun experience that combines sport with the spectacular view of the airport runway during the early morning sunrise. The runway will be closed during the event.

Tickets cost ANG35,- and can be purchased at Van den Tweel (Zeelandia and Jan Thiel), Mensings Caminda, Bruna, 24 Uur uit de Muur and at the Airport Tax booth. Participants must be 12 years and up. All participants will receive T-Shirts and can expect entertainment and breakfast at the end of the run. Participants need to be at the airport before 06:00AM in order to enter the premises and participate. The Hato Caves parking lot is the designated parking area. For more information about purchasing tickets, safety instructions and guidelines, visit Facebook page Curaçao International Airport or e-mail info@curacao-airport.com.