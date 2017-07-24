Doubts about location new theater

WILLEMSTAD - Architect Dennis Klaus has doubts about the new location of the theater. He welcomes the move to the inner city but wonders where all those people who will visit the new theater will have to park.

Last week, the announcement was made that the Council of Ministers decided to move the national theater to Otrobanda near Teatro Luna Blou after many years of discussion about the location of it. The question is, however, whether the chosen place is the right place, according to Dennis Klaus.

According to him, the government hasn’t really thought this true about the location. There is no space for the building and the infrastructure around it is not adequate. As a possible alternative, Klaus thinks that the Rif area in Otrabanda is the best.