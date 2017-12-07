Dump trucks join the strike

WILLEMSTAD - This morning, drivers of dump trucks joined the protestors who gathered at the trade union building of Isla-bond PWFC on the Schottegatweg.

The drivers have indicated that their trucks and equipment are part of the so-called Plan C. A total of 200 drivers have been called to join the fight with their vehicles. The intention is that the trucks will be deployed throughout the island to reinforce the requirements of the unions.

Around half past two this afternoon, activists threw garbage on the streets near the oil refinery, obstructing traffic.