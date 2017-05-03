During ‘About Legacy and Female Leadership’: Who will be the 12th Outstanding Woman?

WILLEMSTAD - While preparing the final details of the 14th Annual Women Conference in Curaçao on May 27 and 28, 2017, there is also the preparation for the announcement of the 2017 Outstanding Woman.

The intention behind this recognition is to continue writing our history showing who else contributed with distinguished work during her life and career.

Doing this we are accentuating role models giving so a chance to girls and young women to understand how some people made a difference in their lives, influencing others and that she who is growing up now can also make a difference while following steps of those who went ahead.

This recognition is this year more special since the topic of the 14th Annual Women Conference is 'About Legacy and Female Leadership' and participants can refer to what this outstanding woman left or is leaving behind. The first 11 Outstanding Women are:

2016 Sita Bernadina-Hek

2015 Grace Goede-Martina

2014 Rosalind Martina-Faneyte

2013 Crisma Henriquez Ramirez

2012 Maria Carmen Hellmund-Boom

2011 Jenny Fraai

2010 Thelma Brunings

2009 Lucina da Costa Gomez Mattheeuws

2008 Mila Palm

2007 Zelma 'Chèma' Maduro

2006 Nilda Juliana-Jansen