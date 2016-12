WILLEMSTAD – There was an earthquake pretty close to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. But there were no reports of this earthquake on the islands. As far as is known no one felt it.

Earthquake, Caribbean Sea, magnitude 4.8, depth 440 kilometers

First location: 2016/12/28 14:48:57

This location: 2016/12/28 14:48:56